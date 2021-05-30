Indy 500: What you need to know

The 2021 Indianapolis 500 will start 02:45 AEST tomorrow morning. Picture: Joe Skibinski
The 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 is just about upon us.
It will be contested by the fastest field in event history, making for a stunning spectacle; here’s what you need to know.
TIME
Most important of all, the race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will start 02:45 AEST.
Based on recent editions, the 200-lap, 500-mile race should take about three hours in total, making for a finish in the vicinity of 05:45 AEST (note it could be earlier than that though, given Simon Pagenaud won the 2019 race in a tick over two hours and 50 minutes).
TELEVISION
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports and Foxtel Now will provide live coverage of the race, with Australia’s Leigh Diffey leading the commentary.
WHAT’S ON THE LINE
Aside from double points towards the series standings and the prestige of winning the 500, there’s a fair dose of prizemoney up for grabs.
STARTING GRID
Written left to right as inside, middle, outside:
Row 1: Scott Dixon, Colton Herta, Rinus VeeKay
Row 2: Ed Carpenter, Tony Kanaan, Alex Palou
Row 3: Ryan Hunter-Reay, Helio Castroneves, Marcus Ericsson
Row 4: Alexander Rossi, Ed Jones, Pat O’Ward
Row 5: Pietro Fittipaldi, Felix Rosenqvist, Takuma Sato
Row 6: James Hinchcliffe, Scott McLaughlin, Graham Rahal
Row 7: Conor Daly, Jack Harvey, Josef Newgarden
Row 8: JR Hildebrand, Santino Ferrucci, Juan Pablo Montoya
Row 9: Marco Andretti, Simon Pagenaud, Sebastien Bourdais
Row 10: Stefan Wilson, Max Chilton, Dalton Kellett
Row 11: Sage Karam, Will Power, Simona De Silvestro
A train of cars headed by Ryan Hunter-Reay
FAST FACTS
The 33-car field is made up of:
- 17 Hondas and 16 Chevrolets
- 15 different nationalities of drivers: US (11); Brazil, UK (both three); Canada, France, New Zealand, Sweden (all two), Australia, Colombia, Japan, Mexico, The Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, and the UAE (one each)
- Two rookies: Fittipaldi and McLaughlin
- Nine previous Indy 500 winners: Castroneves (three); Montoya (two), Sato (two); Dixon, Hunter-Reay, Kanaan, Pagenaud, Power and Rossi (one)
- Seven drivers with Formula 1 experience: Ericsson, Rossi, Fittipaldi, Sato, Montoya, Bourdais, Chilton
2015 Indy 500 podium finisher Charlie Kimball and rookie RC Enerson failed to qualify for the race.
Danica Patrick will drive the pace car.
Should Castroneves win the race, he would become the first non-American four-time Indy 500 winner (no driver of any nationality has won the race more than four times).
No team has won the 500 more than Team Penske’s 18; in fact, the Andretti stable is next closest with six.
Honda has led eight of the nine full-field sessions leading up to the race.
HOW THE BOOKIES SEE IT
Odds as at 17:00 AEST, May 30 (via Sportsbet)
$4.33 – Dixon
$8 – Herta
$8.50 – O’Ward
$13 – Rossi, Newgarden
$15 – Palou, Kanaan
$17 – Rahal, VeeKay
$18 – Sato
$21 – Pagenaud
$23 – Ericsson, McLaughlin
$26 – Carpenter, Hunter-Reay, Power
$31 – Montoya
$41 – Castroneves
$51 – Daly, Rosenqvist, Andretti, Ferrucci
$71 – Jones, Harvey, Hinchcliffe
$126 – Bourdais
$151 – Karam
$176 – Fittipaldi, Wilson
$226 – Hildebrand
$501 – Kellett, Chilton, De Silvestro
OTHER RESOURCES
CLICK HERE for Indy 500 spotter guide
CLICK HERE for Diffey’s race preview
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]