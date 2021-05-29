> News > IndyCar

Dixon tops final Indy 500 practice on Carb Day

Simon Chapman

Saturday 29th May, 2021 - 7:35am

Scott Dixon will start the 105th Indianapolis 500 from pole position

Scott Dixon topped final practice at the Indianapolis 500 on Carb Day after a two-hour rain delay at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver clocked a session best 228.323mph lap on only his sixth circuit of the four-turn oval once the session finally got underway.

Dixon, who will start the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 from pole position, completed 47 laps in the two-hour session.

Such was the team’s confidence in the car that they packed up 45 minutes before the session was set to end.

“I was told we were done, so… we got through our list,” said Dixon.

“I thought the car felt good. I don’t know. Also the conditions, I thought everyone was going to feel like King Kong out there.”

Carb Day allows teams one last hitout with their cars in race trim.

Having struggled in qualifying, Team Penske found speed in the final practice.

Simon Pagenaud and Josef Newgarden were second and third fastest with a 227.157mph and 226.856mph lap respectively.

Just behind them was Ed Carpenter Racing driver Conor Daly (226.399mph) and last year’s pole position winner Marco Andretti (226.396mph) of Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian.

Sixth placed Will Power (226.223mph) and seventh placed Scott McLaughlin (226.192mph) ensured all four Team Penske entries were inside the top 10.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Tony Kanaan, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Takuma Sato, and Sage Karam of Dreyer & Reinbold Racing rounded out the top 10.

Front row starters Colton Herta and Rinus Veekay were 28th and 31st for Andretti Autosport and Ed Carpenter Racing respectively.

Despite being bogged at the bottom of the timesheets, Herta was notably quick out of Turn 4 and able to pass Chevrolet- and Honda-powered cars.

Rain brought the day’s running to a premature end, with the session being called 10 minutes early.

The 105th Indianapolis 500 is set to get underway on Monday at 02:45 AEST.

Results: Indianapolis 500, Carb Day Practice

Pos Num Drive Speed Time Diff Gap Lap Laps Engine Team
1 9 Scott Dixon 228.323 39.4178 39.4178 0 6 47 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing
2 22 Simon Pagenaud 227.157 39.6201 0.2023 0.2023 57 89 Chevy Team Penske
3 2 Josef Newgarden 226.856 39.6728 0.2550 0.0527 88 93 Chevy Team Penske
4 47 Conor Daly 226.399 39.7528 0.3350 0.0800 53 70 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing
5 98 Marco Andretti 226.396 39.7534 0.3356 0.0006 64 65 Honda Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian
6 12 Will Power 226.223 39.7838 0.3660 0.0304 8 82 Chevy Team Penske
7 3 Scott McLaughlin 226.192 39.7892 0.3714 0.0054 21 66 Chevy Team Penske
8 48 Tony Kanaan 225.929 39.8356 0.4178 0.0464 7 48 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing
9 30 Takuma Sato 225.701 39.8757 0.4579 0.0401 65 94 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
10 24 Sage Karam 225.542 39.9039 0.4861 0.0282 36 61 Chevy Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
11 5 Pato O’Ward 225.511 39.9093 0.4915 0.0054 57 93 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP
12 59 Max Chilton 225.348 39.9382 0.5204 0.0289 84 89 Chevy Carlin
13 27 Alexander Rossi 225.324 39.9424 0.5246 0.0042 47 51 Honda Andretti Autosport
14 14 Sebastien Bourdais 225.163 39.971 0.5532 0.0286 27 33 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises
15 6 Helio Castroneves 225.161 39.9714 0.5536 0.0004 17 62 Honda Meyer Shank Racing
16 86 Juan Pablo Montoya 225.149 39.9736 0.5558 0.0022 33 54 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP
17 1 JR Hildebrand 224.945 40.0098 0.5920 0.0362 30 70 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises
18 18 Ed Jones 224.91 40.016 0.5982 0.0062 12 71 Honda Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan
19 15 Graham Rahal 224.872 40.0227 0.6049 0.0067 8 100 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
20 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay 224.719 40.05 0.6322 0.0273 33 71 Honda Andretti Autosport
21 29 James Hinchcliffe 224.546 40.0808 0.6630 0.0308 19 92 Honda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport
22 10 Alex Palou 224.5 40.089 0.6712 0.0082 58 71 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing
23 8 Marcus Ericsson 224.468 40.0948 0.6770 0.0058 61 84 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing
24 7 Felix Rosenqvist 224.428 40.1019 0.6841 0.0071 20 61 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP
25 4 Dalton Kellett 224.051 40.1694 0.7516 0.0675 19 54 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises
26 25 Stefan Wilson 224.047 40.1701 0.7523 0.0007 71 74 Honda Andretti Autosport
27 45 Santino Ferrucci 223.884 40.1993 0.7815 0.0292 11 77 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
28 26 Colton Herta 223.67 40.2378 0.8200 0.0385 26 78 Honda Andretti Autosport
29 60 Jack Harvey 223.664 40.2389 0.8211 0.0011 8 76 Honda Meyer Shank Racing
30 20 Ed Carpenter 223.654 40.2407 0.8229 0.0018 24 61 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing
31 21 Rinus VeeKay 223.068 40.3464 0.9286 0.1057 10 56 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing
32 16 Simona De Silvestro 223.023 40.3546 0.9368 0.0082 25 72 Chevy Paretta Autosport
33 51 Pietro Fittipaldi 222.173 40.509 1.0912 0.1544 64 88 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

