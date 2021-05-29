Dixon tops final Indy 500 practice on Carb Day

Scott Dixon topped final practice at the Indianapolis 500 on Carb Day after a two-hour rain delay at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver clocked a session best 228.323mph lap on only his sixth circuit of the four-turn oval once the session finally got underway.

Dixon, who will start the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 from pole position, completed 47 laps in the two-hour session.

Such was the team’s confidence in the car that they packed up 45 minutes before the session was set to end.

“I was told we were done, so… we got through our list,” said Dixon.

“I thought the car felt good. I don’t know. Also the conditions, I thought everyone was going to feel like King Kong out there.”

Carb Day allows teams one last hitout with their cars in race trim.

Having struggled in qualifying, Team Penske found speed in the final practice.

Simon Pagenaud and Josef Newgarden were second and third fastest with a 227.157mph and 226.856mph lap respectively.

Just behind them was Ed Carpenter Racing driver Conor Daly (226.399mph) and last year’s pole position winner Marco Andretti (226.396mph) of Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian.

Sixth placed Will Power (226.223mph) and seventh placed Scott McLaughlin (226.192mph) ensured all four Team Penske entries were inside the top 10.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Tony Kanaan, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Takuma Sato, and Sage Karam of Dreyer & Reinbold Racing rounded out the top 10.

Front row starters Colton Herta and Rinus Veekay were 28th and 31st for Andretti Autosport and Ed Carpenter Racing respectively.

Despite being bogged at the bottom of the timesheets, Herta was notably quick out of Turn 4 and able to pass Chevrolet- and Honda-powered cars.

Rain brought the day’s running to a premature end, with the session being called 10 minutes early.

The 105th Indianapolis 500 is set to get underway on Monday at 02:45 AEST.

Results: Indianapolis 500, Carb Day Practice