> News > Supercars

VIDEO: Supercars Gen3 chassis explored

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 28th May, 2021 - 1:51pm

A closer look at CAD (Computer-Aided Design) drawings for Supercars’ Gen3 chassis.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]