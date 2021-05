Morgan Park TCR schedule breaks cover

The schedule for next month’s Morgan Park round of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships, headlined by the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, has broken cover.

Joining the hot hatches on the bill for the June 25-27 event will be Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, National Trans Am Series, Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series, MRF Tyres Australian Production Car Series and the Precision National Sports Sedans Series.

Per normal, TCR has two practice sessions on the Friday before a two-part qualifying process on the Saturday morning and three races (length stipulated in minutes but set to be converted to a prescribed lap count).

Touring Car Masters will have its standard three ‘series races’ plus the Trophy Race, with four races on the cards also for Aussie Racing Cars and Australian Production Cars.

Other categories will have three races, with qualifying sessions unfolding from Friday afternoon at what is being described as a country-themed event.

Friday is open to spectators, with admission free that day but registration for a ticket compulsory for reasons of contact tracing.

Weekend passes and single-day tickets are available for the Saturday and Sunday.

Motorsport Australia Championships director Michael Smith said, “There are seven categories making up the fourth round of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships at Morgan Park and we are eagerly anticipating our return to Queensland for a huge weekend.

“The support from the local community and the Southern Downs Regional Council has also been terrific and we are extremely grateful to be able to bring high-quality national motorsport to Warwick.

The event, Round 4 of the Motorsport Australia Championships season, will be broadcast on 7mate and streamed on 7plus.

Schedule: Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships, Morgan Park Raceway

Start End Series Session Length Friday, June 25 09:00 09:30 Precision National Sports Sedan Series 30min Practice 1 09:35 10:05 MRF Tyres Australian Production Car Series 30min Practice 10:10 10:30 Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series 20min Practice 10:35 10:55 National Trans Am Series 20min Practice 1 11:00 11:20 Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters 20min Practice 11:25 11:55 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series 30min Practice 1 12:00 12:30 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia 30min Practice 1 12:35 13:05 Precision National Sports Sedan Series 30min Practice 2 13:10 13:30 National Trans Am Series 20min Practice 2 13:35 14:05 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series 30min Practice 2 14:10 14:40 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia 30min Practice 2 14:50 15:10 Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series 20min Qualifying 15:20 15:40 Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters 20min Qualifying 15:50 16:10 MRF Tyres Australian Production Car Series 20min Qualifying 16:20 16:40 National Trans Am Series 20min Qualifying 16:45 17:15 Promoter Track Time 30min TV track time Saturday, June 26 09:00 09:20 Precision National Sports Sedan Series 20min Qualifying 09:30 09:50 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia 20min Qualifying 10:00 10:10 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series 10min Qualifying 1 10:17 10:27 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series 10min Qualifying 2 10:35 11:00 National Trans Am Series 25min Race 1 11:10 11:30 Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters 20min Trophy Race 11:40 12:00 Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series 20min Race 1 12:10 12:35 National Trans Am Series 25min Race 2 12:45 13:10 Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters 25min Race 1 13:25 13:55 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series 30min Race 1 14:10 14:55 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia 45min Race 1 15:05 15:25 Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series 20min Race 2 15:35 16:05 MRF Tyres Australian Production Car Series 30min Race 1 16:15 16:35 Precision National Sports Sedan Series 20min Race 1 16:45 17:15 MRF Tyres Australian Production Car Series 30min Race 2 Sunday, June 27 08:55 09:25 MRF Tyres Australian Production Car Series 30min Race 3 09:35 09:55 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia 20min Race 2 10:15 10:45 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series 30min Race 2 11:00 11:25 Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters 25min Race 2 11:35 11:55 Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series 20min Race 3 12:05 12:30 National Trans Am Series 25min Race 3 12:40 13:05 Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters 25min Race 3 13:25 13:55 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series 30min Race 3 14:05 14:25 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia 20min Race 3 14:35 14:55 Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series 20min Race 4 15:05 15:25 Precision National Sports Sedan Series 20min Race 2 15:35 16:05 MRF Tyres Australian Production Car Series 30min Race 4 16:15 16:35 Precision National Sports Sedan Series 20min Race 3

All sessions time-certain

Television and streaming

Start End Channel/service Saturday, June 26 10:00 14:00 7mate 14:00 15:30 7plus Sunday, June 27 09:30 10:00 7plus 10:00 14:00 7mate 14:00 15:00 7plus

All times local/AEST