GALLERY: Gen3 chassis CAD images

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 28th May, 2021 - 1:47pm

Seven CAD (Computer-Aided Design) images released by Supercars today of the Gen3 chassis.

CAD01
CAD02
CAD03
CAD04
CAD05
CAD06
CAD07

