First look: Gen3 Supercars chassis drawn up

Supercars has released CAD drawings of the Gen3 specification chassis.

It comes after images of the Triple Eight Race Engineering- and PACE Innovations-built chassis were released in recent weeks.

Teams were recently sent the working computer-aided design (CAD) drawings of the next generation cars to begin preparing for the 2021 regulation introduction.

The drawings show the detachable front and rear clips, which are designed to be removed and replaced quickly if damaged in a crash.

The drawings also show driver positioning being closer to the centre of the car, reducing the risk in a side-impact crash.

According to the official Supercars website, “the colour coding on the chassis refers to the different sizes of the tube, be it diameter, thickness, or both.”

Supercars has also confirmed the chassis tunnel is made of a carbon composite material, rather than sheet metal.

Tubing across the roll hoop will be asymmetrical to allow for a new roof hatch.

A detailed video shows the chassis with seat, steering wheel, steering column, and transaxle.

CLICK HERE for a gallery of the CAD drawings