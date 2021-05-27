Winton SuperSprint postponed

Supercars and the Benalla Auto Club have been forced to postpone the Winton SuperSprint due to the escalating COVID-19 situation in Victoria.

Supercars notified teams this morning of the postponement. An official statement is expected to be made soon.

The postponement comes less than a day out from the event at Winton Motor Raceway officially getting underway.

Support categories including the Super2 Series, Super3 Series, V8 SuperUtes, Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series, Excel Series, and Prototypes were set to hit the track tomorrow.

Support classes had already arrived at the circuit to begin packing in.

Supercars were set to hit the track on Saturday.

Speedcafe.com understands Dick Johnson Racing and Triple Eight Race Engineering were in New South Wales and Canberra respectively and will now return to their respective bases.

Today it was announced the state had recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19 and a raft of exposure sites.

The Victorian Government is expected to host a press conference at 11:00 AEST where it is anticipated new lockdown measures will be announced.

More to follow