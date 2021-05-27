Supercars teams on standby to flee Melbourne as lockdown looms

Melbourne-based Supercars teams are readying themselves to flee the city as a lockdown looms in the wake of 12 new COVID-19 cases.

Clayton-based Walkinshaw Andretti United and Braeside team Kelly Grove Racing have confirmed they are prepared to leave the city this morning.

Team 18, Erebus Motorsport, Tickford Racing, and the Blanchard Racing Team are also all based in the Greater Melbourne area.

Melbourne-based Brad Jones Racing driver Nick Percat is already in Albury, though his move is believed to be not in response to the COVID-19 situation.

His team-mate Todd Hazelwood is understood to be on the Gold Coast.

There are some concerns around a fresh lockdown and the hot spot declarations that may follow could impact the Darwin Triple Crown.

Typically, states have mandated a 14-day hotel quarantine for those who have been in a hot spot.

This year’s Darwin Triple Crown is slated for June 18-20, meaning drivers would need to have not been in a hot spot after June 3.

It is expected teams will get a better idea of the situation at 10:30 when the Victorian Government is slated to host a press conference.

It has been widely reported a lockdown will come into effect. Its duration is not yet known, though a five-day or week-long circuit breaker have both been flagged.

It is also not yet known whether the lockdown will be restricted to Greater Melbourne or the state in its entirety and what effect that may have on this weekend’s Winton SuperSprint.