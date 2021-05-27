Super2 set to race on new Winton date

The Dunlop Super2 and Super3 Series are still set to race at Winton, on the event’s new date.

The Winton SuperSprint has been postponed from this weekend to July 31-August 1 amid Victoria’s impending seven-day lockdown.

Super2/Super3 would have been in action at the regional Victorian circuit for Round 2 of the season, and Supercars has confirmed to Speedcafe.com that it will move with the event.

Before then, however, the series will support the NTI Townsville 500 on July 9-11, meaning the stop at Winton will now be Round 3 of the campaign.

The shuffle makes for an even longer lay-off since Round 1 wrapped up at Mount Panorama on February 28, with 19 weeks from that Sunday to the Sunday of the Townsville event.

Tickford Racing’s Zak Best currently tops the Super2 Series standings, while Michael Anderson is the effective leader of Super3 after Jon McCorkindale opted to make the step into the second tier.

Victoria will go into a seven-day lockdown from midnight tonight after the Whittlesea COVID-19 cluster grew to 26 cases.

It is the fifth time that the Repco Supercars Championship calendar, including pre-season testing, has had to change this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, although the first for Super2/Super3.