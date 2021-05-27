Queensland quarantine escape option closes for Victorian teams

Avoiding quarantine by waiting out in Queensland is no longer an option for Melbourne-based Supercars teams on the way to the Merlin Darwin Triple Crown.

Notwithstanding Victoria’s impending lockdown, such teams still had the option of spending the period ahead of the Hidden Valley event, scheduled for June 18-20, in relative freedom in Queensland.

That option has now been closed off with the Premier of the Sunshine State, Annastacia Palaszczuk, advising that all of Victoria will become a hotspot effective tomorrow morning at 01:00 local time/AEST.

Previously, only the local government area of Whittlesea, in Melbourne’s north, had been declared a hotspot by Queensland.

With Melbourne-based teams not leaving Victoria today, their options are now stay-at-home conditions in New South Wales or supervised quarantine in the Northern Territory.

Should they choose the latter, they would have to enter the Howard Springs facility next Wednesday (June 2) to clear 14 days before set-up at Hidden Valley.