Price shows off Finke race livery

Toby Price has revealed the race livery for the Mitsubishi Triton Trophy Truck in which he will contest next month’s Tatts Finke Desert Race.

The vehicle is a world-first, modelled on the Triton GSR ute and the Triton Concept Truck, and was unveiled last night in what was referred to as a ‘special edition’ white Red Bull livery.

Now, however, Price has taken to social media with a photograph of the truck in the energy drink brand’s more conventional blue and red hues, which he has described as the ‘race livery’.

The image was captured at the Brisbane headquarters of Triple Eight Race Engineering, whose Supercars programme also boasts major sponsorship from Red Bull.

Tightening the links between the two-time Dakar champion and Triple Eight, he will have its team manager Mark Dutton as his head navigator in this year’s Finke Desert Race.

Price is a six-time ‘King of the Desert’ on a motorcycle, but a victory in the cars category has remained elusive thus far.

The Prologue for the 2021 Finke event takes place in Alice Springs on Saturday, June 12.