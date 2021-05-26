Nervous wait for Supercars teams as Winton plans develop

Several Queensland-based Supercars personnel have deferred flights ahead of this weekend’s Winton SuperSprint amid a growing COVID-19 outbreak in Melbourne.

Travel to Victoria is being left as late as possible due to fears the outbreak could jeopardise the fifth event of the Repco Supercars Championship at Winton Motor Raceway.

There are also concerns Queensland teams and drivers could be forced to quarantine upon their return from Victoria should the Queensland Government designate the state a hot spot.

As it stands, the Queensland Government has only declared the City of Whittlesea local government area a hot spot.

Meanwhile, the Adelaide Government has blocked anyone who has been the City of Whittlesea LGA as well as Tier 1 and Tier 2 exposure sites from entering the state.

Teams are able to fly into Melbourne and continue on to Regional Victoria, but risk having been in a hot spot if a state makes a declaration.

Alternatively, teams could travel to Winton via Albury or Canberra, but even then, Queensland could declare the whole state of Victoria a hot spot.

That uncertainty means teams are taking a wait-and-see approach.

Today the Acting Premier James Merlino announced 10 new cases of coronavirus in the southern state, bringing the total number of active cases there to 23.

The Premier noted the next 24 hours would be critical for the state and wouldn’t rule out taking further action.

Supercars hasn’t given teams any directive as yet, leaving them to decide respective travel plans on their own.

As it stands, the Winton SuperSprint event promoter – Benalla Auto Club – has got the green light from the Victorian Government to go ahead as planned.

The Benalla Auto Club has got sign-off for its coronavirus mitigation plan from the Victorian Government.

However, if the event does go ahead, it’s likely to be with changes for spectators.

There is talk of spectators being segregated into zones around the circuit, similar to this year’s season-opening Mount Panorama 500.

COVID-19 afflicted states have seen the paddock closed off to the paddock to the public, including this year’s Sandown SuperSprint.