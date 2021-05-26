Iconic jacket signed by two iconic personalities

When it comes to autographs a motorsport fan would like to have coupled with a piece of memorabilia, which two names would you put at the top of your list?

How about the owner of Team Penske and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Roger Penske, and Formula 1 legend the late Ayrton Senna?

Readers of Speedcafe.com have the chance to get their hands on a special Marlboro jacket which is signed by both Senna and Penske.

In December 1992, Ayrton Senna conducted a private IndyCar test in Phoenix with Team Penske.

The Marlboro Team Penske jacket, which can be found on Speedcafe.com Classifieds marketplace, was worn by a team member that day.

It is signed by Senna and comes with images from the test which can be framed alongside the jacket for any potential buyers.

Later down the track, the jacket was also signed by Penske, adding another layer to its authenticity.

While the signed Marlboro apparel is listed on Classifieds for AUD $8,300, memorabilia relating to three-time Formula 1 world champion Senna has been known to smash records.

A Rheos helmet worn by the Brazillian in 1990 fetched €80,000 (AUD $126,000) at a 2019 auction event, making it the most expensive Formula 1 helmet ever sold under the hammer.

At the same auction, Senna’s race suit from his maiden season in F1, 1984, sold for €97,500 (AUD $153,000).

