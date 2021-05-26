Aussie Indy icon Diffey secures key Olympics gig

Leading motorsport commentator Leigh Diffey will get his big break on the global sports scene with a call-up to NBC Sports’ Tokyo Olympics broadcast team.

Having formerly called Supercars, the Australian has made his mark in the United States, particularly in IndyCar.

Less than a week out from his biggest motorsport event of the year – the Indianapolis 500 – it’s been announced he will broaden his horizons with a key role on the coverage of track and field at the upcoming Games.

“They don’t label me as the racing guy or the speed guy, but I am,” Diffey told The Associated Press.

“Anything that has to do with racing, I do, and I love that.

“I love the excitement of who does what when, who succeeds, who fails, who is the surprise story?” he added.

“We’ve had it already this month of May at Indy and it happens in track and field as well. I just love the correlation.”

Still known as the 2020 Summer Olympics – having been postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic – the Games will take place in Japan from July 23 to August 8 this year.

The Indy 500, meanwhile, kicks off at 02:45 on Monday, May 31 (AEST).