> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Morris jumps Stadium Super Truck on Castle Hill

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 25th May, 2021 - 4:50pm

Watch Paul Morris jump a Stadium Super Truck atop Castle Hill.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]