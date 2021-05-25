Simple goal for Image in first round since disqualification

Image Racing has a simple goal in its first Dunlop Super2 Series round since Jordan Boys’ controversial Bathurst disqualification.

Boys led the series after winning Race 2 of Round 1 at Mount Panorama but was stripped of that result almost six weeks after the fact due to his engine being found non-compliant with regulations.

Team owner Terry Wyhoon was seething about how the matter played out while Erebus Motorsport threw its support behind the Image squad to which it is aligned.

Among the breaches were use of development cylinder heads, which engine supplier Walkinshaw Racing claims it had been given permission for by Supercars.

It was also determined by stewards that the unit in question exceeded the relevant accumulated engine power (AEP) number.

While Wyhoon is keen to demonstrate that what he asserts to be a minor breach of AEP was not decisive in Boys’ victory at Bathurst, there is otherwise no additional motivation when Round 2 unfolds this weekend at Winton.

“[We want to] Go and win some more races, I guess,” he told Speedcafe.com.

“It’s the best thing we can do, isn’t it? It’s all we can do.

“[But,] Some of the people there are still going to take a little bit of warming to again.”

Asked after last week’s two-day test at Winton if there was any sense of determination, Wyhoon responded, “Not really, I wouldn’t call it determination.

“I think we’re probably going to just carry on and hopefully win some more races anyway regardless of three horsepower.

“I mean, Jordan said the engine was fine [in testing]; it’s not as if we’ve lost 20 horsepower.

“We’ll be right,” he added.

“The young fella’s got a good head on his shoulders, young Jordy, and he just wants to win some more races.”

Image Racing was part of a large contingent of Repco Supercars Championship, Super2, and Super3 competitors which descended on Winton last week for testing.

Boys and Super2 stable-mate Jaylyn Robotham were in action for two days, while Reef McCarthy drove the squad’s Super3 Falcon on the Tuesday.

Wyhoon was pleased by the pace achieved with his VF Commodores, but cautioned that it does not necessarily mean a lot in the context of this weekend’s round at the regional Victorian circuit.

“Both went fast, but it means not a lot,” he said.

“Been there, done that before at Winton: ‘Ooh, that’s fast, we’re on’; two weeks later, you get your arse kicked by an interstate team.”

Robotham is seventh in the series after his very first round in Super2 while Boys sits 13th, having kept his Bathurst Race 1 result.

Round 2 commences this Friday with two 40-minute practice sessions, before qualifying and an 18-lap race on each of the Saturday and Sunday of the Winton SuperSprint.