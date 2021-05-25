Piastri teases mystery mid-week Silverstone test

Aspiring Formula 1 driver Oscar Piastri has teased a mystery outing at Silverstone today.

The Australian is on the cusp of a Formula 1 berth and currently sits fourth in the FIA Formula 2 championship after a solid round in Monaco last weekend.

A member of the Alpine Academy, the 20-year-old has already enjoyed an outing in F1 machinery.

While there is no confirmation that Piastri is set to repeat that, he was coy when asked by Speedcafe.com ahead of the Monaco weekend if he knew when he would next be in an F1 car.

“Do I know when I’m in an F1 car again? Yes I do, and that’s all you’re [getting],” he said.

It appears that could be as soon as today, with a cryptic message on Piastri’s social media from Silverstone.

“Monaco Race 2 wasn’t wet enough apparently, so Silverstone has decided to go all out with the rain. Shall be fun tomorrow,” he wrote.

With no announcements having been made about the outing, Speedcafe.com has reached out to confirm the test.

An ‘official’ F1 appearance would be unlikely with two days of Pirelli tyre testing at Paul Ricard starting today.

As such, any outing would likely be in an older spec car in accordance with the sport’s testing rules.