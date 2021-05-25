Morris excited for Stadium Super Trucks’ return to Townsville

Paul Morris says he’s eager to see the Stadium Super Trucks return to the streets of Townsville after a COVID-19 induced hiatus.

The trucks were a notable omission from the Repco Supercars Championship support card for much of 2020 due to the pandemic.

Last year the series was rolled out just once on the streets of Adelaide, missing out on an appearance in Townsville.

In their place, Morris organised an all-comers-style Tin Tops category alongside Stadium Super Trucks category coordinator Nathan Cayzer.

This year the trucks will return to the Reid Park Street Circuit as one of the top-billed support categories.

“On the track in Townsville we’ll be hitting that jump wide at 120kph and we’ll be jumping close to 200 feet,” said Morris.

“It’s pretty good, side-by-side. I think we were last here in 2017. It was a crowd favourite. You couldn’t walk about the pits.

“The best thing about these things, the kids love them. It brings new people to the circuit and shows the enjoyment of car racing.”

Supercars launched the NTI Townsville 500 today with Morris driving a Stadium Super Truck over a jump atop Castle Hill.

The stunt took a bit of time to prepare for, given the little amount of space to execute the jump.

“We actually came up here last night when we landed and had a good look around and thought, ‘Okay, how are we going to make this work?’” Morris explained.

“There’s not much room for error, I’ve got to stop before I hit the hill over there. To do it in this situation is amazing. We love coming here.”

This year’s Townsville 500 is slated for July 9-11.