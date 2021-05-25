Dutton to navigate for Price at Finke

Triple Eight team manager Mark Dutton will be Toby Price’s head navigator in this year’s Tatts Finke Desert Race.

Price, a six-time Finke winner on a motorcycle, will drive a world-first Mitsubishi Triton Trophy Truck with backing from another of his long-time sponsors, Red Bull.

The energy drink brand has also been the naming rights sponsor, either as a standalone or shared with another backer, of Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Supercars programme since 2013.

Dutton has been with the touring car since operation since it came to be with the acquisition of Briggs Motorsport, where he was already a race engineer, midway through 2003.

He became Jamie Whincup’s race engineer in early-2007 before being promoted to the team manager role in 2014.

The 2021 Finke Desert Race begins with the Prologue in Alice Springs on Saturday, June 12.