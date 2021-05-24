> News > IndyCar

Palou sets pace in Practice 8

Connor O'Brien

Monday 24th May, 2021 - 9:18am

Alex Palou. Picture: Chris Owens

Alex Palou has topped Practice 8 at the Indianapolis 500 as drivers and teams turned their attention to race runs.

Following two qualifying segments this morning in which Charlie Kimball and RC Enerson were eliminated from the event, and then Scott Dixon took pole position, the finalised 33-car field was granted a two-hour practice window.

Chip Ganassi Racing looked strong yet again, its four Honda-powered cars all featuring in the top five on the timesheets.

After Palou’s 39.8850s came team-mate Marcus Ericsson, with a lap time just three thousandths of a second slower.

Third-placed Conor Daly (Ed Carpenter Racing) broke up the CGR-fest, with Tony Kanaan and Dixon rounding out the top five.

Among the other key drivers for Australasian fans were Will Power in 11th and Scott McLaughlin in 15th, while Simona De Silvestro was 33rd and last.

McLaughlin completed the most laps of all, with 95 to his name.

Team Penske stable-mate Simon Pagenaud was at the other end of the list, managing just 21 laps due to a mechanical failure.

Cars won’t return to the track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway until final practice from 01:00 on Saturday (AEST), two days before the main event.

Practice 8 results: Indianapolis 500

RANK DRIVER CAR NO. BEST TIME IN LAP BEST SPEED TOTAL LAPS DIFF.
1 Alex Palou 10 00:39.9 29 225.649 52 –.—-
2 Marcus Ericsson 8 00:39.9 4 225.632 54 0.003
3 Conor Daly 47 00:39.9 19 225.453 70 0.0347
4 Tony Kanaan 48 00:39.9 17 225.431 30 0.0386
5 Scott Dixon 9 00:40.0 1 224.802 30 0.1502
6 Takuma Sato 30 00:40.1 34 224.43 72 0.2166
7 Graham Rahal 15 00:40.1 53 224.376 87 0.2262
8 Stefan Wilson 25 00:40.1 3 224.209 76 0.2562
9 Felix Rosenqvist 7 00:40.2 7 224.085 76 0.2784
10 Marco Andretti 98 00:40.2 16 223.843 87 0.3217
11 Will Power 12 00:40.3 41 223.565 70 0.3718
12 JR Hildebrand 1 00:40.3 23 223.531 51 0.3779
13 Alexander Rossi 27 00:40.3 64 223.455 90 0.3916
14 Sebastien Bourdais 14 00:40.3 69 223.446 81 0.3932
15 Scott McLaughlin 3 00:40.3 68 223.212 95 0.4355
16 Juan Pablo Montoya 86 00:40.3 4 223.099 60 0.4558
17 Santino Ferrucci 45 00:40.3 40 223.055 40 0.4638
18 Sage Karam 24 00:40.4 27 222.953 69 0.4823
19 James Hinchcliffe 29 00:40.4 23 222.754 90 0.5184
20 Ed Jones 18 00:40.4 61 222.67 79 0.5336
21 Dalton Kellett 4 00:40.4 27 222.569 37 0.5519
22 Jack Harvey 60 00:40.5 80 222.487 81 0.5668
23 Rinus VeeKay 21 00:40.5 15 222.444 32 0.5747
24 Pato O’Ward 5 00:40.5 43 222.336 51 0.5942
25 Ed Carpenter 20 00:40.5 7 222.277 58 0.6051
26 Josef Newgarden 2 00:40.5 70 222.138 84 0.6303
27 Max Chilton 59 00:40.5 48 221.97 50 0.661
28 Simon Pagenaud 22 00:40.6 21 221.683 21 0.7136
29 Colton Herta 26 00:40.6 39 221.41 71 0.7635
30 Helio Castroneves 6 00:40.7 51 221.348 68 0.775
31 Pietro Fittipaldi 51 00:40.7 71 221.25 82 0.793
32 Ryan Hunter-Reay 28 00:40.7 28 221.201 53 0.8019
33 Simona De Silvestro 16 00:40.8 33 220.604 46 0.912

