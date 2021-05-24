Latest livery swap confirmed for Hazelwood

Todd Hazelwood will return to the familiar Scandia colours for the Winton SuperSprint this weekend.

The Brad Jones Racing driver has frequently changed liveries round to round in the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship.

This latest switch sees him return to the black and orange scheme with which he contested the Tasmania SuperSprint last month.

“It’s fantastic to have Scandia back onboard with us for Winton,” Hazelwood said.

“I’m also pumped to be racing at Winton as it will be my first time with BJR.

“It always provides a great regional crowd and it’s also the home round for the team.

“I’ll be giving it my all to get a nice result in return for all the hard work and effort the whole team has been putting in.”

Qualifying has been the cause of Hazelwood’s troubles this season; he’s yet to start a race from higher than 15th.

Race pace has at least helped him make ground in all but one of the 11 races to date – but he’s hopeful a remedy for one-lap pace has been found following a test day at Winton Motor Raceway last week.

“I feel like we’re fully prepared for this event after our BJR test day at Winton last week,” said the 25-year-old.

“There’s no better preparation than cutting laps and fine tuning the chassis on the exact track we’ll be racing on.

“It’s important for us to keep an open mind though as the tyre we’ll be racing on this weekend is softer and completely different, but hopefully everything we’ve worked on pays off.”

The faster and more degradation-prone Dunlop super soft tyre will make its championship debut at Winton.

While support categories will hit the track on Friday, main game action will take place on Saturday and Sunday only.