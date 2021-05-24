> News > IndyCar

Dixon clinches fourth Indianapolis 500 pole

Monday 24th May, 2021

Scott Dixon celebrates pole at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Picture: James Black

Scott Dixon has taken the fourth Indianapolis 500 pole position of his esteemed career, narrowly pipping Colton Herta.

Following the Last Chance qualifying segment in which Sage Karam, Will Power and Simona De Silvestro made it through at the expense of Charlie Kimball and RC Enerson, the Fast Nine session was a matter of settling the front three rows of the grid.

Times progressively improved as cars went out one by one in reverse order of their qualifying position yesterday, led by Marcus Ericsson of Chip Ganassi Racing.

Ed Carpenter Racing looked in a strong position when it held a one-two after seven contenders had completed their four-lap run, with Rinus VeeKay leading Carpenter.

Herta, the penultimate driver to hit the track, would put Andretti Autosport to the top with a sensational 231.655mph effort, only for Dixon to deliver when it mattered.

The Kiwi burst of the blocks well but lost time on his final lap, finishing up with 231.685mph to just get the job done.

“This is what this sport is about and this is what Indianapolis is about, is laying this thing on the line,” said Dixon.

“I’m just so proud of everybody on the PNC Bank team, everybody at Chip Ganassi – four cars in the Fast Nine. Credit to ECR, they threw in a hell of a fight at the end.

“That was sketchy… it was pretty loose, the last lap I was hoping that I was going to make it through Turn 2, I kind of turned in a little too early, so I was holding on and obviously towards the end you could see that lap got pretty sketchy and we scrubbed a ton of speed.

“It’s been a little while since I have had a pole so it’s nice to get it here.”

Dixon on track. Picture: Chip Ganassi Racing Twitter

Dixon’s last pole in the IndyCar Series came in 2018 at Gateway Motorsports Park.

His three prior poles in the 500 were achieved in 2008 – a race he would go on to win – 2015 and 2017.

After finishing second in last year’s edition, he’s determined to go one better come the May 31 race (AEST).

“This place owes me nothing,” said the six-time IndyCar Series champion.

“I’m very privileged and very lucky to be able to come here and race and to come with the team that I do it with.

“It’s nobody’s single effort, it’s a team effort. We lost as a team last year but I can tell you we are all very hungry and we have four great cars with Chip’s team and we are going to obviously try to take the PNC Bank car to the lead.

“But if it’s not me, I hope it’s one of my three team-mates.”

A two-hour Practice 8 session will take place from 07:00 AEST this morning.

Starting grid: 105th running of the Indianapolis 500

POSITION CAR NO. DRIVER TEAM  ENGINE
1 9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
2 26 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda
3 21 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
4 20 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
5 48 Tony Kanaan Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
6 10 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
7 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport Honda
8 6 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda
9 8 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
10 27 Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda
11 18 Ed Jones Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan Honda
12 5 Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
13 13 Pietro Fittipaldi Dale Coyne Racing w/ Rick Ware Racing Honda
14 7 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
15 30 Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
16 29 James Hinchcliffe Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda
17 3 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet
18 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
19 47 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
20 60 Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing Honda
21 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet
22 1 JR Hildebrand A. J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
23 45 Santino Ferrucci Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
24 86 Juan Pablo Montoya Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
25 98 Marco Andretti Andretti Herta-Haupert Autosport Honda
26 22 Simon Pagenaud Team Penske Chevrolet
27 14 Sebastien Bourdais A. J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
28 25 Stefan Wilson Andretti Autosport Honda
29 59 Max Chilton Carlin Chevrolet
30 4 Dalton Kellett A. J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
31 24 Sage Karam Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
32 12 Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet
33 16 Simona De Silvestro Paretta Autosport Chevrolet
DNQ 11 Charlie Kimball A. J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
DNQ 75 RC Enerson Top Gun Racing Chevrolet

