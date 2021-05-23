Palou crew facing long night after heavy crash

Chip Ganassi Racing may have to burn the midnight oil in order to have Alex Palou contend for pole position at the Indianapolis 500 tomorrow.

The Spanish youngster crashed heavily at Turn 2 during the event’s opening day of qualifying which was topped by champion team-mate Scott Dixon.

Nevertheless, he was able to finish seventh quickest, granting him access to the Fast Nine shootout in which pole is up for grabs.

There’ll be an almighty repair job first, if that is to happen.

“Just a bit frustrated, like Chip Ganassi Racing gave me the fastest car today and during the week,” said Palou.

“It was me, I was pushing to try and be faster, just lost the rear on entry and then it was a big shame.

“But things happen, it’s what happens when you try to go fast and you try to put everything to the limit.

“It’s going to be a long night for the #10 NTT Data car but we’re going to be with them, we’re going to try to fix it for tomorrow and go back out. That’s what we do.

“I’m just really sorry for the team, we have the best cars here and I lost it.”

Palou took the first race win of his IndyCar career earlier this year at Barber Motorsports Park.

Fast Nine qualifying will commence at 05:00 tomorrow (AEST), setting the front three rows of the grid for the 200-lap race on May 31 (AEST).