Dixon tops Indy 500 quali, Power on the brink

Connor O'Brien

By Connor O'Brien

Sunday 23rd May, 2021 - 8:24am

Scott Dixon. Picture: Chris Owens

Scott Dixon has continued his impressive build-up to the Indianapolis 500, setting the pace on day one of qualifying.

Dixon booked a spot in tomorrow’s Fast Nine shootout for pole position, when he will bid for his fourth first-place starting slot at the event.

Will Power and Simona De Silvestro will be among other drivers back in action tomorrow but with a whole different lot of pressure on them.

Having finished today outside the top 30, Power and De Silvestro will have to earn their place in the race via Last Chance qualifying tomorrow whereby five cars will battle it out for three spots.

With Dalton Kellett sneaking in, De Silvestro narrowly missed the cut in 31st despite two last-ditch efforts, ahead of Charlie Kimball, Power, Sage Karam and RC Enerson.

Further up the field, Scott McLaughlin secured his maiden start in the 500 by qualifying 17th.

Positions 10 to 30 from today will start the May 31 (AEST) race in the corresponding grid slot.

McLaughlin in fact was the best placed of all Team Penske drivers, with stable-mates Josef Newgarden 21st, Simon Pagenaud 26th and Power 33rd.

Among others McLaughlin outqualified were Juan Pablo Montoya (24th) and Sebastien Bourdais (27th).

Scott McLaughlin at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Picture: Scott McLaughlin Facebook

As for Fast Nine, joining Dixon in the session will be Colton Herta, Tony Kanaan, Ed Carpenter, Reenus VeeKay, Helio Castroneves, Alex Palou, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Marcus Ericsson.

Alexander Rossi just missed out in 10th, while rookie Pietro Fittipaldi delivered a fine four-lap run to qualify 13th.

A pair of half-hour practice blocks respectively dedicated to those in Last Chance and Fast Nine will proceed the decisive sessions.

Last Chance qualifying will take place between 03:15 and 04:30 (AEST), before a 45-minute Fast Nine session from 05:00 (AEST).

A two-hour Practice 8 session will then be held from 07:00.

Qualifying day one results: Indianapolis 500

POSITION CAR NO. DRIVER MPH NOTE
1 9 Scott Dixon 231.827 Fast Nine
2 26 Colton Herta 231.648 Fast Nine
3 48 Tony Kanaan 231.639 Fast Nine
4 20 Ed Carpenter 231.616 Fast Nine
5 21 Rinus VeeKay 231.483 Fast Nine
6 6 Helio Castroneves 231.164 Fast Nine
7 10 Alex Palou 231.145 Fast Nine
8 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay 231.139 Fast Nine
9 8 Marcus Ericsson 231.104 Fast Nine
10 27 Alexander Rossi 231.046
11 18 Ed Jones 231.044
12 5 Pato O’Ward 230.864
13 51 Pietro Fittipaldi 230.846
14 7 Felix Rosenqvist 230.744
15 30 Takuma Sato 230.708
16 29 James Hinchcliffe 230.562
17 3 Scott McLaughlin 230.557
18 15 Graham Rahal 230.521
19 47 Conor Daly 230.427
20 60 Jack Harvey 230.191
21 2 Josef Newgarden 230.071
22 1 JR Hildebrand 229.98
23 45 Santino Ferrucci 229.949
24 86 Juan Pablo Montoya 229.891
25 98 Marco Andretti 229.872
26 22 Simon Pagenaud 229.778
27 14 Sebastien Bourdais 229.746
28 25 Stefan Wilson 229.714
29 59 Max Chilton 229.417
30 4 Dalton Kellett 228.323
31 16 Simona De Silvestro —– Last Chance
32 11 Charlie Kimball —– Last Chance
33 12 Will Power —– Last Chance
34 24 Sage Karam —– Last Chance
35 75 RC Enerson —– Last Chance

