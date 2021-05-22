> News > Supercars

VIDEO: How Team 18 tackled Winton test day

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 22nd May, 2021 - 10:00am

Behind the scenes at Winton Motor Raceway earlier this week with Team 18’s drivers, co-drivers, engineers and crew.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]