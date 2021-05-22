> News > IndyCar

Dixon tops Fast Friday at Indianapolis

By Daniel Herrero

Saturday 22nd May, 2021 - 8:31am

Scott Dixon

Scott Dixon has set the pace on the final day of practice before qualifying at the Indianapolis 500.

The New Zealander lapped The Brickyard in a quickest time of 38.5766s on what is known as ‘Fast Friday’, averaging 233.302mph (375.463km/h) in the #9 Chip Ganassi Racing entry.

Hondas, particularly those from the Ganassi camp, dominated Practice 5, while the fastest Team Penske driver was Josef Newgarden in 22nd, two spots ahead of rookie team-mate Scott McLaughlin.

Dixon came out on top at a relatively hefty 0.0858s faster than next-best, Colton Herta, who averaged 232.784mph (374.630km/h) from the #26 Andretti Autosport with Curb-Agajanian car.

By way of comparison, only 0.2972s covered a top 11 which included just the one Chevrolet-powered car, that being the #5 McLaren SP entry steered by Pato O’Ward.

Rounding out the top five were Dixon’s three team-mates, namely Tony Kanaan ahead of Marcus Ericsson and then Alex Palou.

O’Ward was the last driver to average over 232mph on their fastest lap, with seventh through 10th being Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport), Takuma Sato (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing), Ed Jones (Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan), and Ryan Hunter-Reay (Andretti Autosport).

Santino Ferrucci (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) was cleared to run on Fast Friday after a crash in Practice 4 saw him hospitalised, and ended up 14th.

Newgarden’s fastest lap was 39.0491s (230.479mph, 370.920km/h) and McLaughlin’s a 39.0600s (230.415mph, 370.817km/h), with Will Power 29th and Simon Pagenaud 30th in the other Team Penske cars.

In terms of a four-lap figure, the metric on which qualifying is decided, Ericsson was best with an average speed of 231.949mph (373.286km/h).

The best non-tow lap speed of the day went to Rossi at an average of 231.597mph (372.719km/h).

There will be another, hour-long practice session tonight (23:30 AEST) before almost six hours of Day 1 Qualifications from 02:00 AEST.

Results: Practice 5

Pos Num Driver C/E/T Fastest lap Fastest average (mph) Split
1 9 Scott Dixon D/H/F 00:38.5766 233.302  
2 26 Colton Herta D/H/F 00:38.6624 232.784 0.0858
3 48 Tony Kanaan D/H/F 00:38.6781 232.690 0.1015
4 8 Marcus Ericsson D/H/F 00:38.7045 232.531 0.1279
5 10 Alex Palou D/H/F 00:38.7672 232.155 0.1906
6 5 Pato O’Ward D/C/F 00:38.7874 232.034 0.2108
7 27 Alexander Rossi D/H/F 00:38.8160 231.863 0.2394
8 30 Takuma Sato D/H/F 00:38.8604 231.598 0.2838
9 18 Ed Jones D/H/F 00:38.8653 231.569 0.2887
10 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay D/H/F 00:38.8703 231.539 0.2937
11 15 Graham Rahal D/H/F 00:38.8738 231.518 0.2972
12 21 Rinus VeeKay D/C/F 00:38.9063 231.325 0.3297
13 25 Stefan Wilson D/H/F 00:38.9650 230.977 0.3884
14 45 Santino Ferrucci D/H/F 00:38.9739 230.924 0.3973
15 20 Ed Carpenter D/C/F 00:38.9777 230.901 0.4011
16 60 Jack Harvey D/H/F 00:38.9880 230.840 0.4114
17 29 James Hinchcliffe D/H/F 00:38.9919 230.817 0.4153
18 51 Pietro Fittipaldi D/H/F 00:39.0174 230.666 0.4408
19 47 Conor Daly D/C/F 00:39.0241 230.627 0.4475
20 7 Felix Rosenqvist D/C/F 00:39.0308 230.587 0.4542
21 06 Helio Castroneves D/H/F 00:39.0435 230.512 0.4669
22 2 Josef Newgarden D/C/F 00:39.0491 230.479 0.4725
23 59 Max Chilton D/C/F 00:39.0501 230.473 0.4735
24 3 Scott McLaughlin D/C/F 00:39.0600 230.415 0.4834
25 86 Juan Pablo Montoya D/C/F 00:39.0683 230.366 0.4917
26 98 Marco Andretti D/H/F 00:39.0735 230.335 0.4969
27 4 Dalton Kellett D/C/F 00:39.0970 230.197 0.5204
28 1 JR Hildebrand D/C/F 00:39.1351 229.973 0.5585
29 12 Will Power D/C/F 00:39.1564 229.847 0.5798
30 22 Simon Pagenaud D/C/F 00:39.1658 229.792 0.5892
31 24 Sage Karam D/C/F 00:39.2095 229.536 0.6329
32 16 Simona De Silvestro D/C/F 00:39.2197 229.477 0.6431
33 14 Sebastien Bourdais D/C/F 00:39.2284 229.426 0.6518
34 11 Charlie Kimball D/C/F 00:39.3839 228.520 0.8073
35 75 RC Enerson D/C/F 00:39.8134 226.055 1.2368

