Ambrose confirmed for TV return

Marcos Ambrose will rejoin the Supercars Championship’s telecast team at Winton next weekend and again at key events later in the season.

Supercars has confirmed the two-time champ will join the broadcast team for the Winton Supersprint, Repco Bathurst 1000, and Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500.

Ambrose was a high-profile addition to the on-screen talent at Symmons Plains, where he offered insight as an analyst and panellist across the weekend.

That included taking the wheel of Will Davison’s DJR Ford Mustang for a commentated lap of the Tasmanian venue.

“It’s fantastic to join the team for three more events, I’m really excited,” Ambrose told the championship’s official website.

“Tassie was a real whirlwind for me, but I really enjoyed my position in the broadcast team.

“I enjoyed being able to look at the races critically, and to be able to share that with the fans was great.”

Nathan Prendergast, Supercars’ general manager, television and content, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Marcos back to the team for Winton, as well as Bathurst and the Gold Coast.

“We loved his insights into the racing in Tasmania, and to have someone with his experience and authority was extremely beneficial.

“We can’t wait to have Marcos back at Winton, as well as Bathurst and the Gold Coast.”

Ambrose impressed in his maiden appearance at Symmons Plains, despite the deal only coming together at the last minute.

He is now looking forward to being part of the team at Supercars’ blue riband event.

“I haven’t been to Bathurst for many years, certainly from a broadcast position,” he said.

“Bathurst and Surfers Paradise are feature events; it’s a great combination of events for me to be with the Supercars team.

“I’m thankful for Nathan [Prendergast, General Manager, Television & Content] and everyone in the Supercars TV team for inviting me back.

“I hope to do the broadcast proud, the sport proud and the fans proud.”

Before then, the 28-time race winner will be in action at the Winton Supersprint on May 28-30.