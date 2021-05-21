> News > Bikes

VIDEO: Gardner’s journey to Le Mans Moto2 podium

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 21st May, 2021 - 7:00pm

Red Bull gives an insight into Remy Gardner’s build up and run to second place in Moto2 at Le Mans last weekend.

