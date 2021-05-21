> News > IndyCar

Kanaan tops Practice 4, Ferrucci hospitalised

Connor O'Brien

By Connor O'Brien

Friday 21st May, 2021 - 8:35am

Tony Kanaan. Picture: Chris Owens

Tony Kanaan has set the pace in an eventful Practice 4 session at the Indianapolis 500.

It did not take long for action to kick off, as Colton Herta wedged between Scott McLaughlin and the outside wall after the Team Penske rookie had slowed due to the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing cars running three-wide ahead.

Herta wasted no time in slamming the RLLR team, which has subsequently been penalised.

Its three cars, driven by Graham Rahal, Takuma Sato and Santino Ferrucci, will be forced to miss the first 30 minutes of Practice 5 tomorrow.

As it is, Ferrucci is under a cloud of doubt after crashing heavily; following on-site medical checks, he was sent to Methodist Hospital for further evaluation.

The controversial 22-year-old still finished third fastest, behind only Kanaan and the consistent Conor Daly.

Kanaan of Chip Ganassi Racing set his 39.9395s – more than two tenths off Scott Dixon’s Practice 3 benchmark – on lap 71 of 80.

Josef Newgarden and Dixon were fourth and fifth, while Herta recovered from his early drama to be 10th fastest.

McLaughlin completed just 60 laps on his way to 13th, with Will Power 15th and Simona De Silvestro 31st.

Alex Palou chalked up the most mileage with 125 laps.

Practice 5 will run from 02:00 to 08:00 on Saturday (AEST).

Practice 4 results: Indianapolis 500

RANK DRIVER CAR NO. BEST TIME IN LAP BEST SPEED TOTAL LAPS DIFF.
1 Tony Kanaan 48 00:39.9 71 225.341 80 –.—-
2 Conor Daly 47 00:40.0 35 225.245 90 0.017
3 Santino Ferrucci 45 00:40.0 44 224.922 50 0.0744
4 Josef Newgarden 2 00:40.0 67 224.885 121 0.0809
5 Scott Dixon 9 00:40.1 23 224.666 65 0.12
6 Rinus VeeKay 21 00:40.1 28 224.409 96 0.1659
7 Helio Castroneves 6 00:40.1 85 224.393 114 0.1687
8 Marcus Ericsson 8 00:40.1 47 224.273 89 0.1901
9 Takuma Sato 30 00:40.1 51 224.232 93 0.1975
10 Colton Herta 26 00:40.2 47 223.944 104 0.2492
11 Alex Palou 10 00:40.2 14 223.679 125 0.2967
12 Ryan Hunter-Reay 28 00:40.3 66 223.548 81 0.3204
13 Scott McLaughlin 3 00:40.3 20 223.491 60 0.3306
14 Pato O’Ward 5 00:40.3 31 223.333 64 0.3591
15 Will Power 12 00:40.3 42 223.23 82 0.3777
16 Felix Rosenqvist 7 00:40.3 60 223.199 85 0.3833
17 Jack Harvey 60 00:40.3 78 223.116 91 0.3983
18 Marco Andretti 98 00:40.4 80 222.623 123 0.4875
19 Ed Jones 18 00:40.4 46 222.604 63 0.4911
20 Ed Carpenter 20 00:40.5 71 222.441 96 0.5206
21 Alexander Rossi 27 00:40.5 15 222.412 94 0.526
22 Juan Pablo Montoya 86 00:40.5 39 222.384 73 0.531
23 Simon Pagenaud 22 00:40.5 5 222.364 42 0.5346
24 Dalton Kellett 4 00:40.6 47 221.926 71 0.6145
25 Stefan Wilson 25 00:40.6 11 221.804 102 0.6368
26 Graham Rahal 15 00:40.6 31 221.748 70 0.6471
27 Pietro Fittipaldi 51 00:40.6 22 221.602 71 0.6739
28 Sage Karam 24 00:40.6 20 221.411 86 0.7088
29 Charlie Kimball 11 00:40.7 38 221.251 57 0.7383
30 JR Hildebrand 1 00:40.7 32 221.173 62 0.7527
31 Simona De Silvestro 16 00:40.7 35 220.911 81 0.8009
32 James Hinchcliffe 29 00:40.8 64 220.822 97 0.8174
33 Max Chilton 59 00:40.8 20 220.489 61 0.8788
34 Sebastien Bourdais 14 00:40.9 81 219.876 81 0.9926
35 RC Enerson 75 00:41.4 8 217.444 50 1.4504

