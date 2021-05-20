‘Vital’ Super2 test for Erebus Academy driver

Erebus Academy driver Jaylyn Robotham has hailed a ‘vital’ two-day test ahead of just his second round in the Dunlop Super2 Series, next week at Winton.

The 18-year-old was in action at the same circuit along with Image Racing team-mates Jordan Boys and Reef McCarthy, the latter of whom competes in the Super3 class, this week.

By the time the Winton round unfolds, almost 90 days will have passed since Robotham contested the season-opener at Mount Panorama, his Super2 debut.

“The two-day test was vital before next weekend, so I’m really happy we were able to do it,” he said.

“It really gave us an opportunity to try out a heap of different things before the race meeting.”

Robotham last year raced in the Super3 class, which graced only Sydney Motorsport Park and Bathurst due to the disruption of COVID-19, and Super2 has not had a round at Winton since 2015.

The Victorian has competitive experience at next week’s venue, but in a vastly different car.

“Last time I raced at Winton I was in an Excel so there’s a big difference in cars,” he noted.

“The track is awesome and I’m feeling really good after these test days.

“I’ve got my confidence back in the car after a long break so I can be on it right from Practice 1 next week.”

Image Racing enjoys a strong alliance with Erebus Motorsport and its owner, Terry Wyhoon, believes that will hold them in good stead when they return to Winton for Round 2.

“Jordan, Jaylyn and Reef did a great job,” said Wyhoon.

“I’m really happy with our test and the car speed is great, but I’m one for not getting ahead of myself.

“The real test will be next week and with the help of Erebus, we have some bloody fast cars.”

The Winton round will see a tweak to the format with the field split along Super2 and Super3 lines for qualifying on the Saturday and Sunday.

Track activity commences on Friday, May 28 with a pair of 40-minute practice sessions.