> Multimedia > Speedcafe TV

VIDEO: Moffat on driving in his father’s Trans Am colours

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 20th May, 2021 - 6:00am

James Moffat speaks on racing a modern day Coca-Cola Mustang in the National Trans Am Series.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]