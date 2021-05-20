> News > Supercars

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of Heimgartner’s Tailem Bend triumph

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 20th May, 2021 - 5:30pm

Kelly Grove Racing provides an insight into Andre Heimgartner’s stunning Saturday at The Bend Motorsport Park, where he took pole position and his maiden Repco Supercars Championship victory.

