Dixon quickest in Indy 500 Practice 3

By Connor O'Brien

Thursday 20th May, 2021 - 8:43am

Scott Dixon. Picture: Chris Owens

Scott Dixon has topped the first six-hour practice session of the 2021 Indianapolis 500.

The six-time IndyCar Series winner was unrivalled in Practice 3 this morning (AEST), lowering the benchmark time of the event to a 39.6774s.

Dixon is the only driver to have gone quicker than Will Power’s Practice 2-leading effort of a 39.7403s yesterday.

All up, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver completed 108 laps as teams and drivers begin ramping up preparations.

Dixon was one of 19 drivers to log 100 or more laps in Practice 3 – Scott McLaughlin and Simona De Silvestro also among that group – with Graham Rahal’s 127 the highest count.

When the session ended, Dixon was 0.0801s clear of Conor Daly in second, and Ed Carpenter made it a two-three for Ed Carpenter Racing.

Marcus Ericsson, Tony Kanaan, Sebastien Bourdais, Pato O’Ward, Alex Palou, Sage Karam and Marco Andretti finished fourth through 10th.

Power was 15th and McLaughlin 17th for Team Penske, while De Silvestro had to settle for 24th.

The top 32 cars were separated by less than nine tenths of a second.

RC Enerson’s Top Gun Racing Chevrolet was the only car of the 35 entries not to run in the session.

Practice 4 takes place tomorrow from 02:00 to 08:00 (AEST), as weekend qualifying looms.

The 200-lap race itself will take place on the morning of May 31 (AEST).

Practice 3 results: Indianapolis 500

RANK DRIVER CAR NO. BEST TIME IN LAP BEST SPEED TOTAL LAPS DIFF.
1 Scott Dixon 9 00:39.7 60 226.829 108 –.—-
2 Conor Daly 47 00:39.8 34 226.372 98 0.0801
3 Ed Carpenter 20 00:39.8 53 226.103 109 0.1275
4 Marcus Ericsson 8 00:39.8 2 226.007 94 0.1444
5 Tony Kanaan 48 00:39.9 44 225.774 71 0.1855
6 Sebastien Bourdais 14 00:39.9 9 225.491 98 0.2355
7 Pato O’Ward 5 00:39.9 39 225.409 105 0.2501
8 Alex Palou 10 00:39.9 79 225.302 100 0.269
9 Sage Karam 24 00:39.9 42 225.3 67 0.2693
10 Marco Andretti 98 00:40.0 45 225.018 90 0.3194
11 Rinus VeeKay 21 00:40.0 24 224.993 111 0.3239
12 Alexander Rossi 27 00:40.0 34 224.988 104 0.3247
13 Helio Castroneves 6 00:40.0 70 224.875 110 0.3449
14 Graham Rahal 15 00:40.0 65 224.813 127 0.3559
15 Will Power 12 00:40.0 67 224.785 93 0.3608
16 Ryan Hunter-Reay 28 00:40.0 58 224.781 104 0.3615
17 Scott McLaughlin 3 00:40.1 87 224.352 112 0.4381
18 Colton Herta 26 00:40.1 81 224.315 120 0.4448
19 Jack Harvey 60 00:40.1 49 224.236 114 0.4588
20 Takuma Sato 30 00:40.2 86 224.057 116 0.4909
21 Ed Jones 18 00:40.2 76 223.846 126 0.5289
22 Felix Rosenqvist 7 00:40.2 37 223.779 116 0.5409
23 Juan Pablo Montoya 86 00:40.3 49 223.549 61 0.5823
24 Simona De Silvestro 16 00:40.3 100 223.545 120 0.583
25 JR Hildebrand 1 00:40.3 50 223.523 62 0.587
26 Max Chilton 59 00:40.3 64 223.19 81 0.6469
27 Stefan Wilson 25 00:40.3 78 223.046 105 0.673
28 Simon Pagenaud 22 00:40.4 34 222.983 80 0.6845
29 Pietro Fittipaldi 51 00:40.4 121 222.596 126 0.7546
30 Josef Newgarden 2 00:40.4 20 222.544 68 0.7641
31 Dalton Kellett 4 00:40.5 108 222.496 119 0.7727
32 James Hinchcliffe 29 00:40.5 61 222.13 97 0.8395
33 Charlie Kimball 11 00:40.7 83 221.244 83 1.0017
34 Santino Ferrucci 45 00:41.1 12 219.088 31 1.4019

