> Multimedia > Speedcafe TV

VIDEO: van Gisbergen’s ARC interest

Speedcafe.com

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 19th May, 2021 - 2:00pm

Shane van Gisbergen talks more about his interest in an RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Championship start.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]