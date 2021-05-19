Sandown opens as COVID-19 vaccination centre

The precinct which hosts high-level Australian motorsport activity at Sandown has today opened as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Sandown Racecourse, which is co-located with Sandown International Motor Raceway, has opened to the community for bookings and walk-up appointments.

Vaccinations are free, with the facility open seven days a week from 09:00 to 17:00 (AEST).

Sandown is an iconic fixture on annual motorsport schedules and hosted the second round of the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship in March.

Among other race meetings planned at the Victorian venue is the 2021/22 S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship season-opener as part of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships event on September 17-19.

Sandown’s standing as COVID vaccination clinic follows Adelaide Parklands and Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the United States having done so earlier this year.

IMS will host the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 on the morning of May 31 (AEST).