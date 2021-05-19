> News > IndyCar

Power tops Practice 2 at Indy 500

By Connor O'Brien

Wednesday 19th May, 2021 - 8:35am

Will Power at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Picture: Team Penske Twitter

Will Power has laid down the gauntlet to his rivals after topping second practice at the Indianapolis 500.

The 2018 winner of the famous race went quickest in the afternoon session, pipping Ryan Hunter-Reay and Takuma Sato.

Power was pleased with his day’s work.

“Definitely happy with the car in traffic,” said the 40-year-old Australian.

“I mean the speed is obviously just a good run in the train, but as far as running behind cars, it’s the most comfortable I have felt here for a while, so I feel good.

“The cool weather does help a lot, as you can see everyone can run really close, but we’ll see as it gets warmer here, obviously that changes the car quite a bit. We’ll just keep chasing it.”

Team Penske stable-mate Simon Pagenaud was sixth, directly behind Sage Karam and Conor Daly.

Scott McLaughlin was just 25th, having been third in morning practice, while Simona De Silvestro climbed the leaderboard to be 13th in Practice 2 for Paretta Autosport.

The yellow flag was waved at one point during the session courtesy of a fire at the right-rear of Sebastien Bourdais’ A. J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet.

Practice 3 will take place tomorrow from 02:00 to 08:00 (AEST).

Full track schedule HERE.

Practice 2 results: Indianapolis 500

RANK DRIVER CAR NO. BEST TIME IN LAP BEST SPEED TOTAL LAPS DIFF.
1 Will Power 12 00:39.7 35 226.47 57 –.—-
2 Ryan Hunter-Reay 28 00:39.8 22 226.371 43 0.0175
3 Takuma Sato 30 00:39.8 13 226.132 58 0.0595
4 Sage Karam 24 00:39.8 31 225.942 43 0.0929
5 Conor Daly 47 00:39.9 35 225.64 65 0.1462
6 Simon Pagenaud 22 00:40.0 40 225.23 64 0.2189
7 Pato O’Ward 5 00:40.0 35 225.146 56 0.2337
8 Scott Dixon 9 00:40.0 8 224.988 48 0.2618
9 Ed Jones 18 00:40.1 55 224.651 58 0.3218
10 Marcus Ericsson 8 00:40.1 49 224.615 55 0.3283
11 Tony Kanaan 48 00:40.1 56 224.593 58 0.3322
12 Juan Pablo Montoya 86 00:40.1 4 224.384 44 0.3696
13 Simona De Silvestro 16 00:40.1 52 224.23 71 0.397
14 Josef Newgarden 2 00:40.2 9 224.04 37 0.4311
15 Rinus VeeKay 21 00:40.2 42 223.793 69 0.4755
16 James Hinchcliffe 29 00:40.2 30 223.78 67 0.4777
17 Felix Rosenqvist 7 00:40.2 28 223.744 45 0.4843
18 Ed Carpenter 20 00:40.2 30 223.671 57 0.4974
19 Marco Andretti 98 00:40.3 23 223.336 52 0.5577
20 Colton Herta 26 00:40.3 6 223.329 72 0.559
21 Helio Castroneves 6 00:40.3 26 223.059 44 0.6077
22 Alexander Rossi 27 00:40.4 31 223.004 63 0.6178
23 Alex Palou 10 00:40.4 12 222.887 53 0.6389
24 Charlie Kimball 11 00:40.4 25 222.806 36 0.6535
25 Scott McLaughlin 3 00:40.4 13 222.699 50 0.673
26 Graham Rahal 15 00:40.4 44 222.583 63 0.6941
27 Dalton Kellett 4 00:40.5 52 222.371 59 0.7326
28 JR Hildebrand 1 00:40.5 4 222.262 22 0.7525
29 Jack Harvey 60 00:40.5 34 222.113 56 0.7796
30 Max Chilton 59 00:40.6 55 221.89 56 0.8203
31 Pietro Fittipaldi 51 00:40.8 46 220.774 52 1.0254
32 Santino Ferrucci 45 00:40.8 4 220.718 24 1.0358
33 Sebastien Bourdais 14 00:40.9 7 220.137 23 1.1434
34 Stefan Wilson 25 00:41.2 20 218.573 25 1.4359

