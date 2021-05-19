Power tops Practice 2 at Indy 500

Will Power has laid down the gauntlet to his rivals after topping second practice at the Indianapolis 500.

The 2018 winner of the famous race went quickest in the afternoon session, pipping Ryan Hunter-Reay and Takuma Sato.

Power was pleased with his day’s work.

“Definitely happy with the car in traffic,” said the 40-year-old Australian.

“I mean the speed is obviously just a good run in the train, but as far as running behind cars, it’s the most comfortable I have felt here for a while, so I feel good.

“The cool weather does help a lot, as you can see everyone can run really close, but we’ll see as it gets warmer here, obviously that changes the car quite a bit. We’ll just keep chasing it.”

Team Penske stable-mate Simon Pagenaud was sixth, directly behind Sage Karam and Conor Daly.

Scott McLaughlin was just 25th, having been third in morning practice, while Simona De Silvestro climbed the leaderboard to be 13th in Practice 2 for Paretta Autosport.

The yellow flag was waved at one point during the session courtesy of a fire at the right-rear of Sebastien Bourdais’ A. J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet.

Practice 3 will take place tomorrow from 02:00 to 08:00 (AEST).

Full track schedule HERE.

Practice 2 results: Indianapolis 500