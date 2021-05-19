> News > IndyCar

McLaughlin third in opening Indy 500 practice

Connor O'Brien

By Connor O'Brien

Wednesday 19th May, 2021 - 6:43am

Scott McLaughlin on track. Picture: Team Penske Twitter

Scott McLaughlin has made an impressive start to his Indianapolis 500 campaign, going third quickest in a weather-affected opening practice.

The 27-year-old completed 18 laps in the first full-field session as the build up to his 500 debut officially got underway.

At the end of the two-hour session, Graham Rahal was fastest of the 30 drivers to take part, logging a 40.2776s to be 0.0053s clear of nearest rival Scott Dixon.

McLaughlin was a tenth adrift of his Kiwi compatriot, having set his best time on his 12th lap of the session.

That made him the only Team Penske driver in the top five, which was rounded out by Juan Pablo Montoya and Ed Jones.

Penske’s other drivers Will Power, Simon Pagenaud and Josef Newgarden were sixth, 24th and 29th respectively.

Last year’s event winner Takumo Sato was 20th in Practice 1, six places ahead of Simona De Silvestro.

Weather at Indianapolis Motor Speedway caused the yellow flag to be deployed at various times during the session.

JR Hildebrand, Stefan Wilson and RC Enerson took part in the subsequent rookie orientation and refresher programme session, with their times not counted in the Practice 1 results.

Practice 2 is currently underway and is due to finish at 08:00 AEST.

RANK DRIVER CAR NO. BEST TIME IN LAP BEST SPEED LAPS DIFF.
1 Graham Rahal 15 00:40.3 18 223.449 19 –.—-
2 Scott Dixon 9 00:40.3 9 223.42 20 0.0053
3 Scott McLaughlin 3 00:40.4 12 222.836 18 0.1109
4 Juan Pablo Montoya 86 00:40.4 10 222.781 19 0.1209
5 Ed Jones 18 00:40.4 5 222.7 19 0.1355
6 Will Power 12 00:40.5 29 222.436 30 0.1835
7 Santino Ferrucci 45 00:40.5 10 222.204 18 0.2258
8 Pato O’Ward 5 00:40.5 10 222.181 22 0.23
9 James Hinchcliffe 29 00:40.5 11 221.99 11 0.2647
10 Helio Castroneves 6 00:40.6 6 221.861 19 0.2884
11 Conor Daly 47 00:40.6 10 221.681 17 0.3212
12 Sage Karam 24 00:40.7 21 221.328 26 0.3861
13 Tony Kanaan 48 00:40.7 8 220.902 10 0.4645
14 Ryan Hunter-Reay 28 00:40.8 11 220.805 12 0.4824
15 Colton Herta 26 00:40.8 10 220.662 12 0.5087
16 Marco Andretti 98 00:40.8 18 220.626 21 0.5154
17 Alex Palou 10 00:40.8 11 220.5 18 0.5388
18 Sebastien Bourdais 14 00:40.8 7 220.371 15 0.5626
19 Marcus Ericsson 8 00:40.9 19 220.104 30 0.6121
20 Takuma Sato 30 00:40.9 4 220.007 18 0.6301
21 Rinus VeeKay 21 00:40.9 7 219.999 13 0.6317
22 Ed Carpenter 20 00:41.0 8 219.62 12 0.7022
23 Max Chilton 59 00:41.1 8 219.027 14 0.8132
24 Simon Pagenaud 22 00:41.1 15 218.994 17 0.8194
25 Felix Rosenqvist 7 00:41.1 9 218.733 18 0.8685
26 Simona De Silvestro 16 00:41.2 8 218.484 10 0.9153
27 Alexander Rossi 27 00:41.3 4 217.716 11 1.0606
28 Pietro Fittipaldi 51 00:41.4 19 217.576 28 1.0873
29 Josef Newgarden 2 00:41.6 3 216.101 11 1.3695
30 Dalton Kellett 4 10:30.4 1 14.277 2 09:50.1

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]