Erebus debuts upgrades at Winton test

Erebus Motorsport will spend the coming days poring through data on new parts it debuted at Winton Motor Raceway yesterday.

The overhauled Erebus squad has been a surprise packet of the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship, with its rookie duo Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown 10th and 14th, respectively, in the points after four rounds.

That’s included a podium for Kostecki at Sandown, and a pair of top four qualifying performances for Brown.

The Holden team is not sitting on its laurels though, determined to continue pushing further up the pecking order.

“We made a lot of changes and we also brought some new parts to the track so we got to validate them,” Kostecki said at the conclusion of the Winton test day.

“Some of the boys worked pretty late across the weekend and they brought some parts forward for the test which was really awesome and it was a good positive for us.”

Kostecki came out of the day feeling content with his chances for the upcoming Winton SuperSprint.

“Definitely on my side of the garage we did make some good improvements and we had two different directions and both seemed to work pretty well, so George [Commins, engineer] has got the big job of picking which one to run for the weekend,” he said.

The 23-year-old added qualifying would be the key, having experienced a “very up and down” campaign to date.

“Qualifying still seems to be a bit of my struggle point on the soft tyre, so I’m pretty excited going into Winton and to see how the changes play out,” said Kostecki.

Brown similarly had mixed feelings about his results thus far, noting some missed opportunities.

“Definitely some ups and downs. I think overall it’s a very positive season, we’re really happy with how we are going,” said the #9 driver.

“Tailem Bend, I think we could have got some better results and I think we could nearly be in the 10 for the championship, in that 10th place, but we’ll keep building on it and hopefully have a better back end of the year as well.”

The Supercars element of the Winton SuperSprint will be held across May 29-30.