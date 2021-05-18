> News > Formula 1

VIDEO: McLaren drivers, boss react to Monaco F1 livery

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 18th May, 2021 - 2:30pm

McLaren drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris, and CEO Zak Brown react to the tribute livery the team will run at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix this weekend.

