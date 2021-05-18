SuperUtes grid set to grow at Winton

The Haltech V8 SuperUte Series is set to grow when Round 2 is held at the Winton SuperSprint this month.

A 13-car field took to The Bend Motorsport Park for the first round of the V8 era at the OTR SuperSprint, matching the usual grid size during two seasons of diesel-powered competition.

That figure is set to grow by at least one and possibly two vehicles with the addition of Steve Wilson and, potentially, Steve Southgate.

Wilson contested four rounds in an Isuzu D-Max in the 2018 SuperUtes season while Southgate was often spoken of as a potential entrant in the diesel era but generally kept away by business commitments.

“We’ve got three other cars in the build process; two of them are just about finished,” series technical advisor Luke Sieders told Speedcafe.com.

“Steve Wilson is a starter for Winton. We were hoping to have Steve Southgate as well but he’s just gone in for surgery on his shoulder so he may be a non-starter but we’ll definitely have [at least] 14.

“We were hoping for 15 because there’ll be 15 cars built [converted from diesel to V8] by that stage; it all depends on how Steve goes with his shoulder issue that he’s got at the moment.”

Sieders, who has handled development and conversions for his own team and others, expects the field to continue to grow as the season progresses.

He nominated a target of 16 when Round 3 supports the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight in August, and suggested a grid of at least 20 vehicles is feasible next year.

“I’ve got a few enquiries about building new stuff as well at the moment,” added Sieders.

“So, I think by the end of the year, we’ll see a decent grid, and most definitely next year we’re going to have healthy grids.

“There are multiple new build discussions going on and I think it’s only going to get stronger and better as the year goes on.”

Asked what constituted ‘healthy’, he responded, “I’d like to see 20 on the grid, 20-plus.

“We’re aiming for 16 on the grid at Sydney Motorsport Park. As far as I’m concerned, if we can have 16 on the grid at Sydney Motorsport Park, that’s definitely ticking the boxes.”

Ryal Harris, who won three V8 Utes series and the 2018 SuperUtes title, believes that the category is now a genuine feeder for Supercars.

Harris took out the opening round at The Bend with victories in Races 1 and 2, and a second placing in Race 3.

There will be four races at Winton, and just the one practice session, across May 28-30.

Schedule: Round 2, Winton Motor Raceway

Day Start Session Length Grid Fri 11:10 Practice 20min Fri 14:10 Qualifying 20min Sat 08:05 Race 1 10 laps Qualifying results Sat 12:25 Race 2 10 laps Reverse top 50% (Race 1 finishers) Sun 09:00 Race 3 10 laps Aggregate points (Round so far) Sun 13:10 Race 4 10 laps Race 3 results

All times local/AEST