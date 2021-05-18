Full 2021 Indy 500 track schedule

The grid for the 2020 Indianapolis 500. Picture: James Black
On-track action for the 2021 edition of the Indianapolis 500 will begin at midnight tonight (AEST).
There will be a full lead in of almost two weeks as part of the build-up to the 105th running of the prestigious event.
All up, the schedule comprises nine practice sessions – some of which will be split into different segments – and three parts of qualifying to set the grid for the 200-lap race.
The top nine in Sunday qualifying (AEST) will proceed to a battle for pole position the following day; positions 10 to 30 will be locked in; and those 31st onwards will go into last chance qualifying.
There are 35 cars entered in the event, vying for 33 spots on the race grid.
Among the contenders familiar to Australasian audiences are Australia’s Will Power, New Zealanders Scott Dixon and Scott McLaughlin, and Swiss former Supercars driver Simona De Silvestro.
Takuma Sato won the 2020 Indy 500 for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.
2021 Indianapolis 500 schedule (times in AEST)
Wednesday May 19
00:00-02:00 – Practice 1 (veterans)
02:00-04:00 – Practice 1 (rookies and refreshers)
05:00-08:00 – Practice 2
Thursday May 20
02:00-08:00 – Practice 3
Friday May 21
02:00-08:00 – Practice 4
Saturday May 22
02:00-08:00 – Practice 5
23:30-00:30 (Sunday) – Practice 6
Sunday May 23
02:00-07:50 – Qualifications Day 1
Monday May 24
01:00-01:30 – Practice 7 (last chance)
01:30-02:00 – Practice 7 (Fast Nine)
03:15-04:30 – Qualifications Day 2 (last row)
05:00-05:45 – Qualifications Day 2 (Fast Nine)
07:00-09:00 – Practice 8
Saturday May 29
01:00-03:00 – Carb Day (final practice)
Monday May 31
02:45 – Race start
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]