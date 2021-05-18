Full 2021 Indy 500 track schedule

On-track action for the 2021 edition of the Indianapolis 500 will begin at midnight tonight (AEST).

There will be a full lead in of almost two weeks as part of the build-up to the 105th running of the prestigious event.

All up, the schedule comprises nine practice sessions – some of which will be split into different segments – and three parts of qualifying to set the grid for the 200-lap race.

The top nine in Sunday qualifying (AEST) will proceed to a battle for pole position the following day; positions 10 to 30 will be locked in; and those 31st onwards will go into last chance qualifying.

There are 35 cars entered in the event, vying for 33 spots on the race grid.

Among the contenders familiar to Australasian audiences are Australia’s Will Power, New Zealanders Scott Dixon and Scott McLaughlin, and Swiss former Supercars driver Simona De Silvestro.

Takuma Sato won the 2020 Indy 500 for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

2021 Indianapolis 500 schedule (times in AEST)

Wednesday May 19

00:00-02:00 – Practice 1 (veterans)

02:00-04:00 – Practice 1 (rookies and refreshers)

05:00-08:00 – Practice 2

Thursday May 20

02:00-08:00 – Practice 3

Friday May 21

02:00-08:00 – Practice 4

Saturday May 22

02:00-08:00 – Practice 5

23:30-00:30 (Sunday) – Practice 6

Sunday May 23

02:00-07:50 – Qualifications Day 1

Monday May 24

01:00-01:30 – Practice 7 (last chance)

01:30-02:00 – Practice 7 (Fast Nine)

03:15-04:30 – Qualifications Day 2 (last row)

05:00-05:45 – Qualifications Day 2 (Fast Nine)

07:00-09:00 – Practice 8

Saturday May 29

01:00-03:00 – Carb Day (final practice)

Monday May 31

02:45 – Race start