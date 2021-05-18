Espargaro undergoes arm pump surgery

Aleix Espargaro has had surgery to correct his arm pump following the French MotoGP.

The Aprilia rider completed only 12 laps in the Jerez post-race test, early this month, due to the ailment but was running sixth at Le Mans when his RS-GP suffered an apparent engine failure.

Espargaro had to wait until after the French round to be operated on due to health protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was into hospital in his native Barcelona next morning.

The 31-year-old is the fourth MotoGP rider to undergo such a procedure this year, after Jack Miller, Iker Lecuona, and Fabio Quartararo.

Espargaro currently sits seventh in the championship and looked to be on for a fifth top 10 finish in as many races to start the season until the aforementioned technical problem.

Round 6 is the Italian Grand Prix, at Mugello, on May 28-30.