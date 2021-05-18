Boys looking to put engine saga behind him

Jordan Boys is looking to put the engine saga which has seen him lose a race win and the Dunlop Super2 Series lead behind him.

The 23-year-old was disqualified from Race 2 at the February Mount Panorama round when officials found the motor in his Image Racing Commodore to not be compliant with any engine specification document and to be over the relevant accumulated engine power number.

Walkinshaw Racing, which supplies the engine, claimed to have permission from Supercars to use development cylinder heads due to a stock shortage while Erebus Motorsport, to which Image is aligned, declared the Terry Wyhoon-owned team a victim of politics.

Wyhoon himself was also fuming in the immediate aftermath of the penalty decision, and expressed his sympathy for Boys.

Speaking ahead of a recent S5000 test, the Albury native said he has no ill will towards Image and simply wants to move on.

“For me it was just obviously a massive bummer,” Boys told Speedcafe.com.

“I’m well and truly standing behind the team at Image – we haven’t done anything wrong; it’s just a bit of a victim of circumstance – but we’re looking to move past it and just go into the rest of the year strong.

“We’ve really got to focus on winning as many races as we can now if we do want to be in this championship hunt, which was always the plan.

“What’s done is done. The team and I are obviously still in talks all the time and have a really good relationship so nothing has changed there.

“[I am] Just looking to have a strong finish to the season to put it behind us.”

Boys is now 13th in the Super2 Series, 129 points behind new leader Zak Best (Tickford Racing), ahead of Round 2 at Winton on May 28-30.

Southern-based Super2 teams are joining their Repco Supercars Championship counterparts in testing at the rural Victorian circuit today.