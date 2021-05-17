Peroni scores maiden Indy Lights podium

Alex Peroni has snatched the first podium of his Indy Lights career with a third-place finish on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on the weekend.

Peroni backed up fifth in the IndyCar feeder category’s first race at IMS with a podium result in the second leg.

In a tight finish, the 21-year-old from Tasmania was less than a second behind race winner David Malukas as a tight lead pack took the chequered flag.

Peroni is Carlin’s lead driver in the series and now lies fifth in the points.

“That was tricky, because Kyle [Kirkwood] had new tyres so when I saw him in my mirrors, I was worried,” said Peroni.

“I started catching Toby [Sowery] and David and the pace was really good, so it was a really fun race. It was so close at the end.

“We were hoping to contest for the win, but we’re happy with the podium. The entire Carlin team did a mega job this weekend.

“To get my first series podium here was really special – the facility, the track, it’s awesome.

“We hoped the first podium would have come earlier but we’ve done it now and hopefully we can keep making progress and get a few more.”

Round 4 of the 2021 Indy Lights season will be held at Belle Isle in Detroit on June 12-13.

Meanwhile, young Australian karter Dexter Warren has taken a pair of race wins in the Mormon Lake Grand Prix in Arizona.

“Back-to-back baby,” read a post on a Facebook page for Warren.

“Super excited to finish the weekend at @azopracing with back-to-back wins.

“Both days racing was super fast and very competitive. To everyone that had made this possible, a big thank you. I appreciate the support and these wins are for all of you.”