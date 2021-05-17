Gardner runner-up in KTM Ajo one-two

Remy Gardner has fought his way to second, behind Red Bull KTM Ajo team-mate Raul Fernandez, in the French Moto2 Grand Prix.

Gardner qualified seventh at Le Mans and dropped spots as he was involved in contact on Lap 1 but the runner-up finish means he still leads Fernandez in the championship, by a single point.

Fernandez put Bike #25 on pole but it was Marco Bezzecchi (Sky Racing Team VR46) who led the field away on a track declared dry.

Aron Canet (Inde Aspar Team) crashed out of third at Chemin aux Boeufs, giving that spot back to Joe Roberts (Italtrans), while Gardner was ninth at the end of the standing lap after a touch with Xavi Vierge (Petronas Sprinta) through the opening corners.

Roberts got by Fernandez on Lap 4 of 25 but he too went down at Chemin aux Boeufs, a lap later, which contributed to Gardner’s rapid progress.

The Sydney native had just gained three spots when early-season championship leader Sam Lowes folded the front of his Elf Marc VDS entry and wiped out Vierge at Garage Vert as Lorenzo Baldassarri (MV August Forward) simultaneously ran wide on his own.

He was fifth when Hector Garzo (Flexbox HP40) ran wide at the start of Lap 5, and fourth once Roberts had that spill.

Fernandez, however, also got past Bezzecchi on Lap 5, at Garage Bleu, to take the lead.

The rookie’s advantage was one second at the end of Lap 8 as Gardner tailed third placed Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG).

The man on #87 passed Bendsneyder into Garage Bleu on Lap 16, at which point Bezzecchi was a second up the road.

Gardner was closing the gap when he received a gift in the form of the Italian running wide at Garage Vert on Lap 19.

The 23-year-old rider pulled four tenths out of Fernandez’s near two-second margin on Lap 20 but the rookie responded and ultimately took his second Moto2 win by 1.490s.

“I am very happy with the race we had,” said Gardner.

“Our position on the grid reduced our chances of being able to fight for the victory. Even so, I am satisfied with the work we did, since at the end of the contest we were able to get closer to Raul.

“This is important for me, as we also took a good amount of points. I’m already looking forward to the next round, and to continue working together with the team. Finally, I want to congratulate my team-mate on his win.”

Behind the Red Bull KTM Ajo duo at the chequered flag was Bezzecchi, from Tony Arbolino (Liqui-Moly Intact) and Bendsneyder.

In Moto3, GasGas got its first ever win after Sergio Garcia prevailed following a battle with Filip Salac for much of the race.

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Pedro Acosta still leads the lightweight class championship despite crashing on his way to a finish of eighth.

Round 6 is the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello on May 28-30.

Race results: French Moto2 Grand Prix

Pos Num Rider Nat Team Bike Time/Gap 1 25 Raul FERNANDEZ ESP Red Bull KTM Ajo Kalex 40:46.101 2 87 Remy GARDNER AUS Red Bull KTM Ajo Kalex +1.490 3 72 Marco BEZZECCHI ITA SKY Racing Team VR46 Kalex +4.599 4 14 Tony ARBOLINO ITA Liqui Moly Intact GP Kalex +7.503 5 64 Bo BENDSNEYDER NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team Kalex +11.887 6 23 Marcel SCHROTTER GER Liqui Moly Intact GP Kalex +27.829 7 79 Ai OGURA JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia Kalex +27.975 8 21 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO ITA Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 Kalex +28.112 9 24 Simone CORSI ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing MV Agusta +28.204 10 9 Jorge NAVARRO ESP MB Conveyors Speed Up Boscoscuro +28.432 11 19 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA ITA Italtrans Racing Team Kalex +28.989 12 35 Somkiat CHANTRA THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia Kalex +28.749 13 11 Nicolò BULEGA ITA Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 Kalex +29.316 14 42 Marcos RAMIREZ ESP American Racing Kalex +31.605 15 75 Albert ARENAS ESP Inde Aspar Team Boscoscuro +32.080 16 55 Hafizh SYAHRIN MAS NTS RW Racing GP NTS +32.571 17 70 Barry BALTUS BEL NTS RW Racing GP NTS +33.309 18 7 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing MV Agusta +39.036 19 96 Jake DIXON GBR Petronas Sprinta Racing Kalex +41.069 20 13 Celestino VIETTI ITA SKY Racing Team VR46 Kalex +45.599 21 10 Tommaso MARCON ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing MV Agusta +1:19.160 DNF 6 Cameron BEAUBIER USA American Racing Kalex 5 Laps DNF 12 Thomas LUTHI SUI Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team Kalex 11 Laps DNF 40 Hector GARZO ESP Flexbox HP40 Kalex 19 Laps DNF 16 Joe ROBERTS USA Italtrans Racing Team Kalex 21 Laps DNF 97 Xavi VIERGE ESP Petronas Sprinta Racing Kalex 22 Laps DNF 22 Sam LOWES GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team Kalex 22 Laps DNF 62 Stefano MANZI ITA Flexbox HP40 Kalex 23 Laps DNF 2 Alonso LOPEZ ESP MB Conveyors Speed Up Boscoscuro 23 Laps DNF 37 Augusto FERNANDEZ ESP Elf Marc VDS Racing Team Kalex 24 Laps DNF 44 Aron CANET ESP Inde Aspar Team Boscoscuro 0 Lap

Race winner: 25 laps

Championship points