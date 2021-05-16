> Uncategorized

VIDEO: IndyCar GP at Indianapolis highlights

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 16th May, 2021 - 8:30am

Watch the trans-Tasman trio Will Power, Scott Dixon, and Scott McLaughlin in the Grand Prix at Indianapolis.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]