Ricciardo’s IndyCar interest

While Daniel Ricciardo has made no secret of his desire to drive a Supercar around Bathurst, the Australian has admitted he’s also keen to sample an IndyCar.

The Australian has joined McLaren this season, where he’s working with Zak Brown.

A racing enthusiast before he became McLaren CEO in 2018 (having been an executive director from 2016), the American has a vast collection of cars.

Those include the Garth Tander/Nick Percat Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winning Holden Commodore, and a Dale Earnhardt NASCAR.

Ricciardo has been promised a drive of the latter should he snare a podium with McLaren this season.

Under Brown’s stewardship, McLaren has also returned to the United States open-wheel scene, and now fields at team in IndyCar.

That could see Ricciardo jump behind the wheel of a Dallara DW12.

“An Indy experience would be really cool, I suppose as a Supercar around Bathurst would,” the seven-time grand prix winner told Speedcafe.com.

“Our calendar is so busy, so if it meant kind of taking up another, let’s say long haul flight, and another free weekend, I’ll probably choose not to like the moment just to preserve all my energy for Formula 1.

“But if it can be quite easily done, and if there was a good opportunity to smash an IndyCar around a few laps on a road course or something then, yeah, that would be quick!”

Ricciardo has previously admitted his desire to drive a Supercar around Mount Panorama, a task made easier courtesy of Brown, who is a director of Walkinshaw Andretti United.

He confessed to Speedcafe.com that he’s interested in racing in the Bathurst 12 Hour, an achievable goal given McLaren’s GT programme.

“Zak is such an enthusiast that I think he would just love to see me drive anything that he’s involved in,” Ricciardo admitted.

“I think now even Goodwood we’re going to be doing similar some laps up the hill.”