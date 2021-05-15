> News > Supercars

VIDEO: Enforcer & The Dude, Episode 23

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 15th May, 2021 - 12:00pm

Russell Ingall and Paul Morris dissect Gen3, the state of Formula Ford, and the shock Bathurst 1000 wildcards.

