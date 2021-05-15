Toronto IndyCar race cancelled due to COVID-19

IndyCar Series organisers have been forced to cancel its Toronto event for the second year running due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Canada was set to host the IndyCar Series on July 9-11.

In a statement, the category said ongoing restrictions in Ontario focusing on COVID-19 health-and-safety measures were to blame for the cancellation.

The cancellation comes as Mayor John Tory announced stay-at-home orders had been extended from July 1 to September 6.

“The NTT IndyCar Series race around Exhibition Place and Princes’ Gates is a hallmark of our summer schedule,” said Penske Entertainment Corp president and CEO Mark Miles.

“To have that void for a second straight year is heartbreaking. We deeply miss our fans there and urge them to remain safe during these unprecedented times.

“IndyCar looks forward to a high-powered return in 2022 and for years to come.”

A possible replacement event is on the cards with IndyCar confirming it is “considering various scenarios for the remainder of the 2021” season.

The cancellation of the street race has created a month-long gap between events in July and August.

Until last year’s cancellation, the Toronto event had been a staple of the IndyCar Series calendar.

Since 1986, the event was held every year bar one when Champ Car and IndyCar merged in 2008.