Australian Sportscar Champion Phil Moore dies

Australian Sportscar Championship winner Phil Moore has died.

Moore had only been in motorsport for a brief period of time when he took out the title in 1973, driving an Elfin 360 Repco.

He had won four rounds over the course of that season, and finished runner-up in the championship in 1970, as well as third in 1972.

Moore and Henry Michell, with whom he lived, became known as the ‘Elfin 360 Repco twins’ after the latter talked him into attaining that car.

Michell would win the Australian Sportscar Championship in 1974 in the same model of vehicle, while Moore claimed third in the Australian Drivers’ Championship that year for Ansett Team Elfin.

The man regarded by many, including Elfin founder Garrie Cooper, as a natural behind the wheel died in Adelaide on May 12.

